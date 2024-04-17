Matt Cardona to undergo surgery for a pectoral injury

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Cardona took to social media on Wednesday to confirm reports that he will require surgery for a pectoral injury.

I tore my pec in a match on Saturday. I’ll be getting surgery. There is no good time to get injured…but this certainly isn’t a good time. I have to keep moving forward…there’s no other option. I can’t wrestle but I’m still available for autograph signings and appearances.… https://t.co/5AmyG3vtP1 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2024

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Cardona the best with his surgery and recovery. He recently appeared on AEW Collision and TNA Impact while continuing to work on the independent scene.