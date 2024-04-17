What's happening...

Matt Cardona to undergo surgery for a pectoral injury

April 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Cardona took to social media on Wednesday to confirm reports that he will require surgery for a pectoral injury.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Cardona the best with his surgery and recovery. He recently appeared on AEW Collision and TNA Impact while continuing to work on the independent scene.

