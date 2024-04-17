AEW Dynamite results (4/17): Powell’s live review of Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart, the final edition before AEW Dynasty

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 237)

Indianapolis, Indiana at Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum

Aired live April 17, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Taz and Tony Schiavone. New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. Moxley made his standard entrance through the crowd on the main floor and walked up the steps to play to the fans before heading to the ring.

Moxley recalled winning the first championship he ever won in Indianapolis. Moxley said a lot of people told him then what he could and could not do. He said his message 20 years later is the same now as it was then – kiss his ass. Moxley said it’s not about what others say, it’s what a person has inside.

Moxley showed off his new championship and it drew the obligatory “you deserve it” chant. Moxley said he chased the title for five years. He said five years ago people said him holding the title and holding it on Dynamite was impossible. Moxley said it wasn’t impossible if they had known what was inside him. Moxley said it’s about how deep you can dig and how far you are willing to go to prove the doubters wrong. Moxley said that’s what AEW is all about.

Moxley turned his focus to the Don Callis Family. Moxley said Callis is a creep and he has no time for him. Moxley said Callis is feeding his guy lines and they are buying them. He said the Callis Family tried to injure his teammate Bryan Danielson. Moxley said if you put a target on Danielson’s back, you might as well put one on his.

Moxley asked if they wanted to get violent. Moxley said he would be there all night. Moxley spoke about how he hit them with tire irons or a car, but he didn’t think they would learn anything. Moxley said he would instead pick the biggest of all of them.

Moxley challenged Powerhouse Hobbs to face him next week in the main event on Dynamite. Moxley said Hobbs would find out how out of his depth he is. Moxley said he wouldn’t make it quick or easy. He said he would drag Hobbs to the deepest waters there are and then Hobbs will learn the difference between them. Moxley said there are a lot of great wrestlers in the world, but there’s only one Moxley…

Powell’s POV: A good return promo. Moxley feels fresh again after taking a little time away. It’s also nice that his character cares about titles again now that he has one. I wasn’t a fan of the Blackpool Combat Club making it seem like they care about fighting more than winning championships. I also like that they set the table for next week by announcing the show’s main event a week in advance even though they have a pay-per-view on Sunday.

Mercedes Mone spoke on the backstage interview set. She said she can’t to pay back the bitch who attacked her. Mone assumed it was Julia Hart and then said maybe it was someone who wanted her to think it was Hart. Mone said she would be watching the mixed tag team match. Mone said there’s a price to may when you mess with her…

TNT Champion Adam Copeland made his entrance for the mixed tag match. Willow Nightingale’s entrance music played. The cameras cut backstage where Willow was being tended to by Kris Statlander, Stokely Hathaway, and a trainer. The lights in the arena went out. Brody King attacked Adam Copeland from behind while Copeland was focused on Julia Hart on the entrance ramp. King set Copeland on a chair against the barricade and then hit him with a running crossbody block. Copeland crawled to the ring and the referee called for the bell to start the match after checking on him.

1. TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and TBS Champion Julia Hart in a mixed tag match. King knocked Copeland down heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Copeland knocked King off the ropes after biting his forehead coming out of the break. Copeland jumped from the ropes and clotheslined King.

Copeland hit King with a series of strikes in the corner and was unable to put him down until he performed an Impaler DDT for a near fall. Copeland performed a Blockbuster from the middle rope. Copeland played to the crowd and then went for a spear, but King cut him off with a clothesline. King went for a cannonball in the corner that Copeland avoided.

Willow Nightingale walked out with Kris Statlander and Stokey Hathaway, who did not accompany her to the ring. King set up for a move on Copeland, who lifted his foot, which Willow used to tag in. Willow hit King with a crossbody block. Copeland speared King. Willow hit King with a cannonball in the corner. Hart wrapped a chain around her fist and hit Willow with it while the referee’s back was turned. Hart put Willow in Hartless and the referee called for the bell.

Brody King and Julia Hart defeated Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale in 8:45.

Mercedes Mone made her entrance with a chair in hand, which caused Hart to exit the ring. Mone looked at Willow while holding the chair. Copeland returned to the ring and then Mone dropped the chair. Mone shook hands with Copeland…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match with Copeland and King doing the bulk of the work. Willow’s offense on King was really well received by the live crowd. My guess continues to be that Kris Statlander will be revealed as the person who attacked Mone and now Willow. I wish they were going with Copeland vs. King for the TNT Title at Dynasty as opposed to the trios match.

Renee Paquette conducted a sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe in a backstage area. Joe said Swerve Strickland will keep standing up after he knocks him down. Joe called him a punching bag. Paquette recalled Joe being upset when Swerve held his title belt last week while highlights were shown. Joe said he was worried that his property was in the wrong hands.

Joe said Swerve is a choke artist who has come up short in all of his title matches. Joe said he will cement his legacy as the greatest AEW World Champion. Joe said Swerve is a choke artist and he’ll be the one who chokes Swerve out on Sunday… [C]

A video package aired on the FTR vs. Young Bucks ladder match at Dynasty. Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson called for “Tony” to cut that. The Bucks and Kazuchika Okada were shown. Matthew said he was sorry they had to cut FTR’s segment and said he would make sure it ends up on social media. Okada said Pac won’t make it to Dynasty and referred to him as a dead man. The camera pulled back and showed Tony Khan was seated in front of them at the Gorilla Position.

Powell’s POV: Are they ever going to explain why Tony Khan’s television character doesn’t stand up to the EVP characters?

The Young Bucks made their entrance while Schiavone said The Elite hijacked the show. Kazuchika Okada’s entrance followed. The babyface trio made separate entrances…

2. “The Elite” AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Pac, Daniel Garcia, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes). All six wrestlers were fighting at ringside heading into an early PIP break. [C] Matthew had Garcia down and berated him over the house mic by asking why they even hired him. Garcia picked up Matthew for a suplex. Matthew said they were good before Garcia followed through with the move. Pac tagged in and hit a top rope moonsault on the Jacksons, who were standing and waiting on the floor.

Pac returned to the ring and looked at Okada, but one of the Jacksons hit Pac from behind. Okada checked in and performed a triple team kick in the corner and a neckbreaker. Okada covered Pac, but Penta ran in and broke up the pin. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Okada and Pac squared off and traded forearm strikes. Pac put Okada down with a superkick. Pac went up top, but Matthew cut his legs out from under him. Garcia tagged in and ate a dropkick from Okada. Garcia came back with a jackknife pin for a two count. The Jacksons hit Garcia with kicks in the corner. Okada performed tombstone piledrivers on Garcia and then Penta.

Okada held Garcia in place while the Jacksons hit him with a double superkick. Okada hit Garcia with a Rainmaker clothesline and then pinned him…

“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson defeated Pac, Daniel Garcia, and Penta El Zero Miedo in 12:20.

After the match, the Jacksons hit Garcia with an EVP Trigger. Nicholas brought a ladder inside the ring while Matthew took out Penta on the apron. Nicholas slammed Garcia on top of the ladder. The Jacksons placed Garcia in between the ladder rungs. Okada and Matthew held the ladder in place while Nicholas went up top, but Pac ran off The Elite with the ring bell hammer… [C]

Powell’s POV: Please tell me they are not going back to having Pac use the stupid ring bell hammer as a weapon again. Anyway, it was another case of one step forward and two steps back for Garcia, who seems stuck in place in AEW despite the way they always talk about him as a future star. Does Rick Knox have the night off? He typically works the Young Bucks’ matches, but Paul Turner was the referee for this match.

NASCAR Funny Car driver Austin Prock was shown in the crowd…

Taz stood inside the ring while Chris Jericho made his “Lionheart” entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Hook made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire and had the FTW Title belt with him. Jericho thanked Hook for coming out and received some boos.

Jericho said Katsuyori Shibata was collateral damage last week. Jericho said he didn’t think Hook was listening to him as much as he should. Jericho said some people say he’s the greatest of all-time and then referred to himself as The Learning Tree. Jericho said everyone who has listened to him has gotten to the next level.

[Hour Two] Jericho said everyone who has entered the Jericho Vortex has come out the other side a better performer, a better wrestler, and a better person. Jericho said he wants that for Hook. He said he wants to get to the top of Wizard Mountain where they can breathe in the rarified air of Jericho.

Jericho asked Hook if he was willing to put aside the animosity and sitting under the learning tree. Hook said no. Taz chuckled. Hook said he doesn’t need Jericho’s help. Jericho told Hook not to be stupid. Taz told him to relax. Jericho told Taz to stop. He said he was giving the kid the proper guidance that Taz should have given him.

Jericho said he was trying to help Hook get rid of the dead weight he’s been surrounded by for his entire life. Taz told Jericho to calm down. Jericho told Taz to stop. Jericho told Hook that he’s not as good as he thinks he is. Taz tried to speak, but Jericho pushed him into the ropes and then Taz fell down. A “You f—ed up” chant broke out.

Hook dropped his mic and pushed Jericho into the corner. Jericho held the mic while Hook held him in the corner. Hook told Jericho that he liked him, but he crossed the line. Hook said if Jericho wants to see how good he is, he would face him any time, any place, and anywhere. Hook told Jericho to get out of his ring. A guy in the front row held up a “Who Booked This?” sign while others in the crowd sang the goodbye song while Jericho left the ring…

Powell’s POV: Taz has avoided physicality for many years due to his neck injury, so they really should have saved him getting involved for a bigger moment than this turned out to be. The Hook and Jericho story has really sped over the last two weeks. It’s also been dumbed with Jericho acting so oblivious to how over the top his character is being. All of that said, I think it’s working, as the fans want to boo Jericho and they clearly like Hook.

Renee Paquette conducted a sit-down interview with Swerve Strickland and asked for his reaction to Samoa Joe’s comments. Swerve asked if Paquette thinks he’s a choke artist. She said no and then Swerve said he didn’t thinks so either. Swerve said he’s stumbled, but he’s always fallen forward into success.

Swerve said he always gets back up. He said it’s his military upbringing and his warrior ethos. He said Joe could call him a punching bag, a punch artiest, and a parasite. Swerve said that Joe will be calling him the new AEW World Champion on Sunday. Paquette asked Swerve what makes him so confident that he can beat Joe. Swerve said it’s not something he should be answering to her. Swerve stood up and removed the mic and his jacket and said he would tell Joe to his face inside the ring later tonight…

Entrances for the women’s match took place…

3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May (w/Toni Storm, Luther). May had Purrazzo down at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]