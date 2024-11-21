What's happening...

AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

November 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White

-MJF vs. Roderick Strong

-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa hold a champagne celebration

-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match around 5:30CT/6:30ET. The actual pay-per-view card begins at 7CT/8ET. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other platforms for $49.99. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review AEW Full Gear for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

