NXT TV results (10/28): Moore’s review of Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Title, Tatum Paxley’s first appearance since winning the NXT Women’s Championship

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live October 28, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from Saturday’s Halloween Havoc PLE aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Arrival shots were shown of Jordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan. The intro was cut off by Trick Williams invading the production room and yelling at the staff. Trick left the room and yelled backstage that he was coming for Ricky Saints. Trick marched his way to ringside. Trick yelled that he’s been running things for years and the crowd needs to be quiet so he can say what he has to say.

Trick said he gave his best at Halloween Havoc and he beat Ricky Saints like a bum that he is. He said he needs his title match, one more time. NXT GM Ava made her entrance surrounded by developmental security guards. Ava said throwing a temper tantrum will get Trick nowhere. Ava said there was no controversy and Trick lost fair and square. A “Trick got whooped” chant ensued. Trick bragged about being the Iron Survivor, beating Ilja, beating Raw Underground, showing Pete Dunne he’s the last man standing, and the GOATed person.

Ricky Saints ran out with a mic and threw hands with Trick. Security ran out to separate both men…

The show cut to a hype package for Axiom vs. Jasper Troy in the finals of the Speed Tournament…[c]

The WWE Poker themed WrestleMania commercial aired (the one with the feet teasers yesterday)…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Axiom vs. Jasper Troy in the finals of the WWE Speed Tournement. Axiom worked on Troy with low kicks to the shins. Axiom also peppered Troy with slaps. Axiom put Troy in a Sleeper which Troy quick escaped. Rayo and Bravo Americano were shown in the crowd. Axiom unloated with hands in the corner. Troy escaped and tackled Axiom to the other corner.

Troy stretched Axiom over his knee. Troy hit Axiom with methodical strikes to dump him to ringside. Axiom caught Troy with a Missile Dropkick. The one minute warning aired. Troy blocked a Golden Ration with a tackle. Axiom reversed a Black Hole Slam into a Sleeper. Troy tossed Axiom off and body slammed him. Troy hit Axiom with the Black Hole Slam for the victory.

Jasper Troy defeated Axiom via pinfall in 2:54 to become number one contender to the WWE Speed Championship.

Americano vs. Tory was announced for November 11th…

John’s Thoughts: Harmless speed match. Makes sense to let the power guy go over in a way, though I think WWE isn’t really consistent in pushing Troy strong given how many losses he picked up out of the gate. Weird heel vs. heel matchup, but I can see Americano as the de facto fan favorite due to his quirkiness. They’ve also been giving a lot of random TV shots to Rayo and Bravo, so expect them to help Americano retain I assume?

Ava was chatting with Sol Ruca and Zaria. Ava said the doctor said that Sol’s recovery was going well but she shouldn’t rush it. Ava then wondered if Sol wanted someone to defend her Speed Championship. Instead of letting Zaria do it, Sol said she’ll relinquish the title. Zaria was pissed and walked off. Ava said she’s going to start another Women’s Speed Tournament next week…

New NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling were shown walking backstage…[c]

Vic Joseph hyped Natalya’s new book…

New NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling made their entrance. Tatum soaked in You Deserve It chants. Tatum yelled “we did it!”. Tatum said she dreamt about this moment for so long, to stand in front of everyone as NXT Women’s Champion. She said Halloween Havoc was the best time of her life. She said this isn’t just about her though, it’s about what the title represents, she said she’ll never forget the heartache she went through to get to this moment.

She said it seemed like that chance was never going to come, even though she waited. Tatum started to cry. She said opportunities were rare, and when she got them she made the most of it. She said she can be weird or too trusting, but if this creepy weirdo can become a champion, anyone can be. She said she wants to give everyone an opportunity. Tatum was cut off by Izzi Dame who said “are you serious?”.

She said she doesn’t see Tatum as someone who will defend against everyone just to lose the championship just as quick as she won it. She said nobody is happier than her for Tatum. She said Tatum has come short many times for the title. She said that people need to earn title shots like Tatum did. Tatum said it’s fine and she’ll give everyone an opportunity. Tatum said people were disappointed that the wheel wasn’t at Halloween Havoc and she’s going to spin a wheel with NXT wrestlers names on it.

Tatum went to the name wheel. Niko Vance pointed out that Izzi’s name wasn’t on the title. Tatum said it was simple and she didn’t want anything to get between her and Izzi. Tatum spun the wheel and it landed on Lola Vice. Tatum said she’s happy for Lola and that match is going to happen tonight…

John’s Thoughts: A fun first promo that naturally plays into Tatum’s naive and optimistic personality. They are planting the seeds up front for Izzi turning on Tatum at any moment. Let’s see how long they stretch that out, or they can implode as soon as tonight. Given how credible Lola looked at No Mercy, I wouldn’t mind her as a champion sooner rather than later, but I can also see tonight’s title match ending with the Culling giving Tatum the win and Tatum not being too fond of The Culling’s heel tactics. She’s a babyface champ with heel cult friends, which makes for an interesting dynamic.

Trick Williams was still ranting backstage looking for Ricky and yelling at random people. The camera panned over to Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair. Wren apologized for getting Grey in a match. Grey said she’s fine and did her homework. Wren said Lash is about to “enter the grey area”. Grey asked Wren to join her at ringside…[c]

Entrances for the Evolve title match took place…

2. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. Lash Legend for the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship. Vic talked about Kendal being a collegiate wrestling standout. Grey dominated the chain wrestling but Lash turned the tide with a running uppercut. Lash tossed Kendal with a Sleeper into a Giant Swing toss. Lash used her palm to shove Kendal to ringside. Kendal came back and rolled Lash up for a one count. Kendal got a one count after a Crucifix.

Kendal dodged an elbow drop. Lash caught Kendal’s slingshot stomp and dumped Kendal to ringside. Lash hit Kendal with a big boot heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Lash got a two count after a discus forearm. Lash hit Grey with a shortarm lariat and Stinger Splash. Kendal came back with a crossbody and dropkick for a moment of respite. Jordynne Grace was shown doing over 200 lbs of deadlift squats, via PIP. Grey gave Lash running strikes to get Lash to a knee. Grey hit Lash with a German Suplex. Lash kicked Kendal away from her foot.

Kendal swept Lash and hit her with a slingshot stomp. Kendal dumped Lash to ringside. Lash blocked a Baseball Slide. Kendal countered Lash by sending her into the apron. Kendal hit Lash with a hanging DDT. Lash caught Kendal out of the air and gave her Snake Eyes on the top rope. Kendal dodged an Axe Kick and hit Lash with Shades of Grey (Paydirt) for the victory.

Kendal Grey defeated Lash Legend via pinfall in 10:50 to retain the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A solid match and good reset of the Kendal Grey character on NXT TV. They introduced her initially as the random developmental wrestler who would randomly beat up the men at times. I think they did a good job repackaging her. She has a good look, but initially She looked like a default WWE video game create-a-wrestler. Now they gave her the hair tie and the cut singlet look which makes her look more like an actual athlete as opposed to a undercard indie wrestler. It seems like WWE is high on her given how they gave her the win here and the bulk of the eliminations in the battle royal a few weeks ago. As for Lash, they should just call her up already because she actually feels like she’s in a “grey area” between the main roster and NXT, spinning her wheels (Kendal also might want to find a better catchphrase than “the grey area”).

A replay aired of Tatum Paxley spinning the wheel to pick Lola Vice as her first challenger for the Women’s Championship…

An Instagram video aired of Myles Borne hyping up his match against Tavion Heights, with Borne saying that Tavion will always be his buddy. They then cut to a Tavion Heights Instagram video to also hype up his match against Borne. He said he didn’t want to face his NQCC brother even though Ava wanted to see the match..[c]

Lola Vice congratulated Tatum Paxley backstage on winning the title. Tatum congratulated Lola for her luck of the draw with the wheel. Lola said she apologizes early for having to knock Tatum out to win the belt. Tatum said she worked her ass off for this and the title reign isn’t going to end this quickly. Izzi Dame showed up and told Tatum not to press Lola. Lola said it’s fine…

A replay aired of the opening brawl between Trick and Ricky Saints…

[Hour Two] Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne. Myles and Tavion bumped fists out of respect to start the match. Both men were even during a chinlock exchange. Myles reversed a cartwheel into a rollup. Both men traded rapid pin attempts. Both men kept distance for a stalemate. Tavion and Myles dapped it up with Heights pulling in Borne for more chain wrestling. Myles got a two count off a high crossbody.

Both men traded dodges. Tavion took down Myles with a follow-through lariat for a two count.[c]

Josh Briggs joined the commentary team back from break. Borne caught Heights with a Moonsault for a two count. Heights put Myles onto an ankle lock that Myles escaped. Myles hit Tavion with a Power Slam for a nearfall. Heights came back with a Belly-to-Belly for a nearfall. Heights got in Briggs’ face. Briggs got on the apron and ate a forearm from Heights.

Borne dumped Heights to ringside and hit both Heights and Briggs with a Plancha. Borne hit Heights with a dropkick Heights and Borne traded counters until Myles pressured Heights down for the three count.

Myles Borne defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 10:07.

Myles and Tavion shook hands out of respect after the match. Briggs dragged Heights to ringside. Briggs and Tavion brawled. Trick Williams showed up and hit Borne with a chair to the back. Trick called out Ricky Saints. Ricky ran out and a pull apart ensued…

Kelani Jordan was shown doing bicep curls backstage…

Vic Joseph hyped NXT live events on the road…

Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent match between two midcard babyfaces, but the crowd didn’t seem too invested due to Heights and Borne still being a bit undercooked character-wise at the moment. Both men are missing something in terms of presentation, and hopefully they add that to get to the next level.

Ethan Page and Chelsea Green were chatting backstage with Alba Fyre flanking Green. Page talked about his and Green’s upcoming match in Mexico for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. Fyre was putting up flyers for someone to fill in for Piper Niven while she’s injured. Thea Hail randomly passed by and said his name.

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap. Hendry popped out from a trash can. Green and Page didn’t care and said they were going to be the Mixed Tag champions. Thea Hail showed up and rolled Hendry away in the trash can…

Lola Vice made her entrance…

4. Tatum Paxley (w/Izzi Dame) vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship. Lola and Tatum started with a chain wrestling sequence that Lola dominated. Tatum came back with a side headlock takedown. Lola escaped with a headscissors submission. Tatum tried to handstand out, but Lola converted to a Juji Gatame. Tatum escaped with a pin attempt and dropkick. Lola hit Tatum with shortarm right hands and an armdrag. Lola hit Tatum with a shoulder tackle.

Lola worked on Tatum with an Aikido wristhold. Tatum escaped and put Lola in a grounded armbar. Fatal Influence was shown arriving from the parking lot. Tatum ducked a high spin kick. Fatal Influence showed up and tossed Izzi Dame into the steps and barricade. Fatal Influence then surrounded three sides of the ring. Lola and Tatum brawled with Fatal Influence for the No Contest.

Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice ended in an apparent no contest in 3:50.

Fatal Influence dominated with the numbers advantage. Tatum was left lying after Jacy Jayne hit her with the Rolling Encore…

New NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe was hyped for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An expected angle to set up the Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne run back. I wouldn’t have had Lola Vice win the title here at this point of the TV show, especially without her enthusiastic Tae Kwon Do master dad at ringside. I do like Tatum as a vulnerable champion with challengers and Izzi Dame surrounding her to end her title reign at any moment. Adds a bit of intrigue in her reign. Like I said, given how well Jacy developed herself, I wouldn’t mind if she became champion again.

The show cut to a Blake Monroe bath vignette where she also made sure to plug the makeup sponsor. She said the championship is like a mirror to mirror all the things that follow her everywhere she goes. She said when you chase the Glamour, hell is not too far behind. Dark distortions cut in on the cinematic at points. Blake said her first defense was going to be in a place fitting for her, New York City. She said nothing burns brighter and darker than Blake Monroe…

Vic Joseph hyped NXT Gold Rush show emanating from the Theater at Madison Square Garden…

Vic sent the show to an NXT Anonymous video, who was creeping on Je’von Evans on his phone backstage, chatting to Leon Slater on facetime. DarkState showed up to trash talk Je’von. Dion bragged about beating Jeff and Matt Hardy. Je’von said he and Leon got something for DarkState when Leon comes back…

John’s Thoughts: Is NXT Anonymous just the TNA stalker cam from back in the day? Did Jeremy Borash bring this over too?

Vic hyped NXT live events again…

The following segments were advertised for next week: The Women’s Speed Championship tournament first round and Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley.

Jordynne Grace made her entrance…[c]

An ad aired for the two week Gold Rush themed shows at the Madison Square Garden Theater…

Vic hyped NXT Deadline in December…

Kelly Kincaid caught up with Sol Ruca and Zaria. Zaria pointed out how she’s putting herself in the Speed Tournament. Jacy Jayne showed up and had the camera follow her. Jacy said she and her crew will see Lola, Izzi, and Tatum next week…

A replay aired of the Trick Williams and Ricky Saints brawls from earlier…

Kelani Jordan made her entrance looking a bit cocky. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

John’s Thoughts: They’re going with this mopey Kelani again whichhasn’t worked for over a year (as she’s just a pure natural at her solid Girl Next Door babyface persona). If NXT wants to really test out Kelani as a heel, I think it would do them wonders if they give her The Personal Concierge and The Elegance Brand. It would make sense from a storyline standpoint given her and Ash by Elegance’s relationship. The Concierge is also good at using the cheap heat spots to get his heel stable over.

5. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Grace dominated the early chain wrestling to start. A “Let’s go Jordynne” and “Let’s go Jordan” dueling chant ensued. Kelani peppered Grace with a slap to the face. Grace came back with Thesz Press punches. Kelani draped Grace on the 2nd rope and hit her with a Frog Splash to Grace’s hanging legs. Kelani hit Grace (barely) with an Asai Moonsault.

Grace came back with a back elbow. Kelani stomped Grace’s knee into the steel step heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Grace hit Kelani with an Alabama Slam while also selling an injured leg. Jordynne slapped Jordan in the face. Jordynne then gave Jordan a series of body slams. Jordan came back with a chop block to the injured knee. Joseph brought up Jordan trying to retain “by any means necessary”. Grace rallied with a series of shortarm shoulder tackles. Grace planted Kelani with a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Kelani surprised Jordynne with a Pele Kick. Grace rolled through a crossbody. Kelani escaped a Fireman carry. Kelani hit Grace with a split legged Stunner for a two count. Grace’s leg buckled a bit. Grace hit Kelani with a World’s Strongest Slam. Grace’s leg gave out during a Vader Bomb attempt. Kelani got a two count on Grace. Grace hit Kelani with a Jackknife Bomb for a nearfall.

Kelani rolled up Grace for a two count. Kelani hit Grace with a swipe kick. Grace and Kelani brawled to the top rope. Kelani hit Grace with a Super Spanish Fly for a good nearfall. The Trick Williams and Ricky Saints brawl spilled to ringside. Kelani grabbed the title, but Grace gave Jordan a German Suplex for a nearfall. The Ricky vs. Trick brawl spilled to the ring and ringside. Kelani grabbed the title belt and hit Grace in the face with it for the win.

Kelani Jordan defeated Jordynne Grace via pinfall 12:29 to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Back at ringside, Saints speared Trick through the drywall under the Crow’s Nest. Ava went to ringside and told Trick and Ricky that there will be a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship in two weeks. The Trick and Ricky brawl continued to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: It was odd for them to under-promote for weekly television what would be a TNA or NXT PLE main event Knockouts Title match, so you knew this was most likely going to be more of an angle than a match. What I do like is that they used it for some Kelani Jordan character development and cemented her as a heel (I hope this also sticks in TNA too, where she’s been reverting to her girl next door babyface persona). As I mentioned before the match, I hope they give her The Elegance Brand as that’s a ready made act to get her over as a heel.

What’s interesting now is that they have Jordynne in a solid program, albeit for the title she’s had plenty of times. It is a legacy title that has a lot of clout, so the program should mean something. I liked that it was the throughline of Trick and Ricky brawling leading to the distraction in a natural and less staged way (I don’t get why Ricky is so pissed though as he dominated Trick on Saturday?). Solid week of NXT this week to set up for their Gold Rush shows coming up.