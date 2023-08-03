Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Nyla Rose, Aron Stevens, Butterbean, Haystacks Calhoun, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura in a three-way for the Digital Media Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Katuyori Shibata vs. Josh Alexander for the ROH Pure Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. C finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to former Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed.

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch is 57. The pro boxer had a boxing match with Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) is 42. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose is 41.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.