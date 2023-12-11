WWE Raw in Cleveland (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Rey Mysterio, The Butcher, James Ellsworth, Sonny Kiss, Mr. Aguila, Matt Bentley, JTG, Kurt Angle, Doug Furnas, Steve Bradley, Steven Dunn

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show includes an appearance by CM Punk. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutiérrez) is 49 today.

-The Butcher (Andy Williams) is 46 today.

-James Ellsworth (James Ellsworth Morris) is 39 today.

-Sonny Kiss is 30 today.

-The late Doug Furnas was born on December 11, 1959. He died of heart disease at age 52 on March 2, 2012.

-Mr. Aguila (Jose Delgado Saldana) turned 45 on Sunday. He worked as Essa Rios in WWE.

-Matt Bentley turned 44 on Sunday.

-JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul) turned 39 on Sunday.

-The late Steve Bradley was born on December 10, 1975. He died of undisclosed causes at age 32 on December 4, 2008.

-Kurt Angle turned 55 on Saturday.

-The late Steven Dunn (Steve Doll) was born on December 9, 1960. He died of a blood clot at age 48 on March 22, 2009.