NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s NXT Deadline fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend in a six-person tag match
-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
-The men’s NXT Breakout Tournament begins (Entrants: Riley Osborne, Keanu Carver, Tavion Heights, Dion Lennox, Luca Crucifino, Trey Bearhill, Myles Borne, and Oba Femi)
Powell’s POV: Iron Survivor Challenge winners Trick Williams and Blair Davenport will get their title matches on the January 2 “New Year’s Evil” themed edition of the NXT television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
