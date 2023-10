IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews NXT No Mercy featuring Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Title, and more (46:25)…

