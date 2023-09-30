NXT No Mercy: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 30, 2023 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT No Mercy Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT No Mercy Poll – Vote for the best match Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship Noam Dar vs. Butch for the NXT Heritage Cup Tony D’Angelo and Stacks vs. OTM vs. The Creeds vs. Angel and Humberto for the NXT Tag Titles Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt no mercywwe
Be the first to comment