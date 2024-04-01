AEW Rampage rating for TNT Champion Roderick Strong vs. Matt Menard in an eliminator match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 349,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the March 20 edition that followed AEW Dynamite and delivered 541,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the Wednesday edition’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. The fair comparison is the previous Friday night edition, which had 364,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. One year earlier, the March 31, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running against the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.