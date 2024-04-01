WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania XL

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.201 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down compared to the 2.235 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.61 rating. One year earlier, the March 31, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.484 million viewers and a 0.69 rating for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show.