WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: King and Queen of the Ring go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.147 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was down slightly compared to the 2.186 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.59 rating. The numbers were solid for a taped show that aired on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. One year earlier, the May 26, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.158 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for the taped Night of Champions go-home show.