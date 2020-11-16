WWE Raw preview (updated): Two title matches set for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Team Raw vs. Retribution in an eight-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: This is Raw’s final show before Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The title matches could change the Survivor Series lineup, as the winner of the WWE Championship match will face Roman Reigns in a non-title match, and the winners of the Raw Tag Title match will face The Street Profits on Sunday. Raw will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

Update: WWE has not indicated which four members of Team Raw will face Retribution.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...