NXT TV results (5/28): Moore’s review of Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Michin vs. Tatum Paxley and Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in NXT Women’s NA Title ladder match qualifiers

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 28, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The show started out with NXT GM Ava in the ring with a podium and covered belt. Ava said her usual obligatory “NXT has the best women’s division in professional wrestling” line. Ava hyped up an NXT Women’s North American Champion being crowned at NXT Battleground.

Ava then introduced music artist Sexyy Red, who twirked on her way to the ring. Sexyy Red unveiled the new women’s North American Title. They also announced Sexyy Red as the host of Battleground. Tatum Paxley crawled in the ring and played tug a war with Sexyy Red over the North American title. Michin ran out and a referee was in the ring to start the match…

1. Mia “Michin” Yim vs. Tatum Paxley. Yim dominated the match early, but Paxley eventually took control. Jaida Parker walked out to watch the match at ringside. Michin sent Paxley to ringside with a baseball slide. Yim then did a dive to ringside to hit Paxley. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break, both women were trading strikes. Michin caught Paxley with the Monty Brown Pounce. Vic tried to handshake Jaida Parker, who joined commentary, but Tatum said Booker told her Vic was a snitch. Yim hit Paxley with a German Suplex and headbutts in the corner. Yim hit Paxley with a cannonball. Paxley reversed Seoul Food with a Modified Angle Slam for a two count.

Paxley did a Matrix dodge while Yim did a spiderman dodge. Both women did creepy crawls to each other. Yim reversed a hoild with a rollup for a two count. Yim reversed a suplex and hit Paxley with Seoul Food (Eat Defeat) for the victory.

Mia “Michin” Yim defeated Tatum Paxley via pinfall in 9:14 to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match at NXT Battleground…

Yim jawed with Parker after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Good match between the veteran Yim and the much-improved developmental wrestler Tatum. Tatum is someone to look out for in 2024 after putting in her dues as a enhancement talent for years, developing a intriguing character, and really stealing the show in her match against Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria. I hope Yim gets a bit of a push because she’s been underutilized over the years. Plus I’m a bit biased with her being a fellow Blasian.

Joe Coffey told his brother Mark that Ava gave them a slap on the wrist for recent attacks. Joe then asked Mark where Wolfgang was? Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson approached Gallus and asked why they attacked Noam Dar. Joe Coffey denied the allegations and walked off with his brother. Oro and Jakara continued to blame Trick Williams as the number one suspect with Lash defending him…

Chase U made their entrance heading into break…[c]

A replay was shown of of Lola Vice betraying Shayna Baszler by giving her a high spin kick to the temple. This will lead to Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler at Battleground in a NXT Underground match….

Lola Vice was shadow boxing in the locker room. Ariana Grace showed up and told Lola that Baszler is dangerous and a cage fighter. Lola said she was too and Grace can find out first hand. Grace let out a censored “oh shit!”…

Ridge Holland made his entrance…

2. Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne (w/Thea Hail, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson). Holland dominated early with the collar and elbow. Holland then won a strike exchange with knee strikes and a toss. Ridge sent Osborne into the corner with chops. Holland turned Osborne inside-out with a clothesline. Holland told Chase U that he doesn’t want to do this. Holland hit Chase in the corner with a power Irish Whip.

Osborne managed to take down Holland with a Whisper of the Wind and enzuigiri for a two count. Ridge and Osborne then dumped each other to ringside heading into break.[c]

Osborne rolled up Holland for a nearfall. Holland tossed Osborne off the top rope. Holland hit Osborne with a Belly to Belly suplex. Chase was cheering on both men. Holland went for a power slam, but Osborne escaped and supericked Holland. Osborne dropkicked Holland off the apron. Holland blocked a Suicide Dive with a forearm. Holland went to Hail to apologize. Hail calmed down Holland.

Osborne gave Holland a inside cradle for a two count. Osborne rallied with flying uppercuts and a dropkick. Osbourne gave Holland chops in teh corner. Holland used a thrust kick to trip Osborne off the top rope. Holland hit Osborne with a Bear Trap DDT for the victory.

Ridge Holland defeated Riley Osborne via pinfall in 11:20.

Ridge Holland helped Riley Osborne to his feet for a handshake. Osborne rolled away and refused…

John’s Thoughts: A surprisingly good match that was given a good amount of time. Osborne has always been impressive, but we don’t see Ridge in too many long singles matches and he looked solid here. Good Big Man vs. Cruiserweight style match. Still not sold on “sad dad Ridge” yet, but he has thankfully toned it down and it’s less annoying.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows on their thoughts on the tag team champions. Gallows and Anderson blamed the champions for ducking out on them. Anderson said the attack last week is what they get for treating them like “Outsiders”. Gallows said they attacks will continue unless they give them a title shot. Anderson got close to the camera asked Axiom and Nathan if they have their attention now. Kelly was about to send the show to ringside, but she got word in her headset to send the camera to backstage…

Oro Mensah was left lying on the ground. Jakara and Lash argued over weather or not Trick Williams was the attacker…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade (w/Brinley Reece). Enofe and Blade hit Anderson with a high low attack to give Blade a two count. Edris tagged in and hit Anderson with a diving clothesline for a two count. Enofe and Blade hit Anderson with a double dropkick. They also took down Gallows.

Enofe high fived Brinley, but Blade accidentally ran the ropes and knocked Enofe into Brinley to knock her out. Enofe called for medics to take Reece to the back heading into break.[c]

Gallows worked on Blade with his signature boxing punches. Anderson and Gallows then cut the ring in half on Blade. Blade actually had the opening for a hot tag after hitting Gallows with a jawbreaker, but Enofe was distracted by Anderson. After a bit more heat, Enofe tagged in and rallied against both Good Brotehrs with rapid dropkicks.

Enofe hit Gallows with a sling blade and took out Anderson with a a punch on the apron. Gallows dodged a dive from Enofe and hit Enofe with a chokeslam. Anderson tagged in. Gallows and Anderson hit Enofe with a Magic Killer to give Anderson the pinfall.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pinfall in 9:05.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer sent Gallows and Anderson to ringside with dives. Frazer took a mic and said that they won’t get a title match “yet”. Axiom took a mic and said that they will defend the titles against Gallows and Anderson at Battleground…

The show cut to a Dante Chen sitdown promo. Chen talked about how last week for him was the greatest night of his life. He said he’s waited over two years for an opportunity. he said he’s sat in the back watching others have success. He said he never was jealous or envious, and instead was happy for their success. He said he told himself to always stay ready, one day he’ll have his moment. He said he wants to represent his country as the first singaporean WWE star. Chen thanked the fans of Level Up for the ovation he got last week. He

Developmental wrestlers were cheering on Dante Chen in the locker room. Lexis King showed up to talk trash. King said Chen will not win again. Chen said he’ll take that bet and they can have the match tonight. King said Chen’s 15 minutes of fame will be up…

Roxanne Perez was shown walking the hallways…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective promo from Dante Chen to set him up as a plucky underdog babyface. He did well in his first real pre-tape. Hopefully the guy gets rewarded for all the dues he’s put in over the years putting over other wrestlers.

Trick Williams was psyching up Je’Von Evans for their match against Gallus. Sexyy Red showed up to chat with both men. She said she noticed all the sweaty bodies arounds. Before Red left, Evans asked her if she can join them at ringside for the main event…

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez made her entrance. Perez said we should all acknowledge that Perez is the only woman in WWE to respect the women’s championship. She talked about winning the title at two big events, but then notice that other women pass the belt around to move on to something bigger. She said she’s the only one who shows real respect for the championship.

She said since 13 years gold, she’s trained to get this title after 9 years. Perez said the title represents future greatness, not present greatness. Perez said she finds it disrespectful that Ava is making her come out like this to wait for her challenger. She said as the champion of the best women’s division in pro wrestling, she deserves more respect. Ava made her entrance and said that Perez was playing woe is me, despite Ava saying she’s a great champ. Ava then called out Perez’s challenger.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made her entrance with the TNA Knockouts Championship. A TNA chant ensued. Grace took the mic and soaked in censored “Holy Shit” chants. Grace said some people may remember her from the Royal Rumble, but if you don’t sh’ll officially introducer herself now. She said she’s the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Grace said Perez is a great champion who built her name in NXT like she did in TNA. Grace said we need to find out who built a stronger foundation. Grace then challenged Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground which Vic hyped up to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome surprise and good to see that WWE has a good working relationship with TNA. Side note, NXT claims to have the best women’s division in pro wrestling, but TNA has had the strongest and most trailblazing women’s division over the years, dating back to the Gail Kim and Awesome Kong days. Jordynne Grace (with their men’s titles being held by a weak faction) is their strongest current champion and flagbearer, putting on the best matches there. I hope they give Grace and Perez a lot of time to steal the show. The single title being on the line has me tipped off that Perez isn’t dropping the title (Though, it would be fun to have Grace work an excursion in NXT). Based off reports, I wonder if Giulia was their original pick before she got injured in Japan?

An Eddy Thorpe vignette aired where he was standing over a bonfire. He said fire was used for healing in his culture. He talked about healing for months and he’s ready to lead the way for all indigneous people with a dream. Thorpe said through the fire he’s been reborn…

Separate shots of Lola Vice and Ariana Grace were shown in the hallways…[c]

Andre Chase was talking to the rest of Chase U about getting that fight out of their system. Osborne continued to argue about Holland not being good to work with. Duke Hudson said he actually sees what Osborne sees. Hudson and Osborne walked to talk off-screen. Thea Hail then walked off saying she has to prepare for her match next week. Ridge Holland met with Andre Chase who congratulated him for a good scrap…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Lola Vice vs. Ariana Grace. Grace begged for mercy several times while also going for rollups. After a failed turtle attempt, Vice hit Grace with a axe kick. Both women exchanged kicks. Vice treated Grace like a punching bag in the corner. Vice yelled “I’m a Latina” and hit Grace in the corner with a hip attack.

Grace got to her feet and hit Vice with a chop and corner elbow. Grace hit Vice with a Suplex. Vice dodged an elbow drop. Vice caught Grace and took her down with a spinning back elbow for the victory.

Lola Vice defeated Ariana Grace via pinfall in 2:12.

Vice took the mic and said she’ll either tap or knock out Shayna Baszler at Battleground. Vice said Shayna can pick “bitch”. Shayna Baszler ran out, but was held back by security…

A introductory vignette aired for Carlee Bright. My guess is she’s more of an NIL type because she talked about her cheerleading background at the University of Minnesota. She said she’s going to bring her education and cheerleading skills to NXT…

Natalya and Karmen Petrovic praised Carlee Bright for having a good first match a few weeks ago. Izzi Dame walked in to talk trash. Karmen Petrovic told Izzi to not disrespect a legend like Natalya and not bring negative energy to the locker room. Izzi continued to talk trash. Petrovic attacked Izzi leading to a pull apart between the two women…

Lexis King made his entrance, ranting about how Dante Chen didn’t really beat him…[c]