NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Takeover fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a tornado match.

-Kushida defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge.

-Follow-up to William Regal saying it was time for a change.

-Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

-LA Knight’s coronation as Million Dollar Champion.

-Io Shirai addresses the fans.

-Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.