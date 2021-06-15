NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Takeover fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a tornado match.
-Kushida defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge.
-Follow-up to William Regal saying it was time for a change.
-Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.
-LA Knight’s coronation as Million Dollar Champion.
-Io Shirai addresses the fans.
-Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
