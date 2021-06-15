Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Anthem executives appear and an update on the future of the Slammiversary main event now that Don Callis fired Sami Callihan.
-Steve Maclin (f/k/a Steve Cutler) makes his Impact in-ring debut.
-Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachel Ellering.
-Rhino vs. Satoshi Kojima.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of Rhino. AXS is also airing the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.
