Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Anthem executives appear and an update on the future of the Slammiversary main event now that Don Callis fired Sami Callihan.

-Steve Maclin (f/k/a Steve Cutler) makes his Impact in-ring debut.

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachel Ellering.

-Rhino vs. Satoshi Kojima.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of Rhino. AXS is also airing the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.