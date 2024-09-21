AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Hook, “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Rush, The Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong, and “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).