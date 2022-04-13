4/13 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 132)

New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena

Aired live April 13, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage. Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and noted that it was “Championship Week” for AEW. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the opening match.

CM Punk made his entrance. Ross spoke about being in New Orleans when Junkyard Dog was headlining. The lights went out and then Penta Oscuro made his entrance and had a tombstone on the stage. Penta brought a shovel to the ring with him while Alex Abrahantes carried a skull on a chain. Excalibur hyped the AEW Championship match and the early start time for Friday’s Rampage…

1. CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes). There was a loud CM Punk chant once the bell rang followed by a chant for Penta, and then there were dueling chants. Ross said the fans were emotionally invested. “They’re buying in,” Ross said. Punk and Penta went nose to nose. Penta shoved Punk, who shoved him back, and then Penta shoved him again and did his hand sign, which he followed with another shove. Punk and Penta had a chop battle. An “AEW” chant followed. They cut to an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Powell's POV: AEW did a nice job of decking out the venue. It has a wall between the main floor and the seating off the main floor, which they've decorated with AEW signs.

Punk went to the ropes where Penta cut him off with a kick. Excalibur welcomed viewers back and said the match could have huge ramifications in the AEW top five rankings. Both men stood on the rope rope where Punk set up for a move and slipped, causing both men to fall to the mat. Punk remained down and ended up clutching his left leg below the knee. Punk continued and could be heard speaking with Penta in the corner.

Penta sent Punk to the corner and his leg gave out. Punk got back to his feet and went for a GTS, but the knee gave out again. Penta hovered over Punk and fired shots at him. Punk caught him in the Anaconda Vice, but Penta reached the ropes to break the hold. Both men rolled to the apron and traded strikes. Penta kicked Punk in the gut and set up for a Penta Driver on the apron, but Punk fought out of it and went for a piledriver that Penta avoided. Punk caught Penta with a roundhouse kick that sent him back inside the ring.

Punk performed a springboard clothesline and then stood up and threw a high knee in the corner. Punk motioned for his finisher. Punk hoisted up Penta and went for the GTS, but Penta blocked it. Penta set up for his own finisher, but Punk avoided it. Penta dodged a Punk kick and hit him with an enzuigiri. Penta set up for the arm break spot, but Punk countered into a pin for a two count. Penta came right back with a two count of his own. Penta went for a springboard move, but Punk caught him and hit the GTS and scored the clean pin.

CM Punk defeated Penta Oscuro in 13:35.

Afterward, Punk grabbed his knee and then got to his feet and leaned in the corner while celebrating his win…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match, all things considered. Punk slipped awkwardly from the ropes and it was hard to get a feel for how much damage he did to his left knee. He was able to put weight on it and it didn’t seem like they went home early, so hopefully he dodged a bullet.

Footage aired from earlier today at the airpot of the Jericho Appreciation Society exiting a private plane. Jericho boasted that this was how sports entertainers travel. Jericho was interrupted by some commotion in front of the plane. Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz yelled at Jericho from a car that drove away. The duo of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were lying on the ground…

Ring entrances for the AEW Tag Title match took place…

2. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Christian Cage came out with the champions, but did not accompany them to ringside. Jungle Boy ended up on the apron. O’Reilly distracted the referee while Fish wrenched the arm of Jungle Boy and pulled him to the floor heading into a PIP break. [C]

The challengers continued to isolate Jungle Boy coming out of the break. He made a hot tag to Luchasaurus, who worked over both opponents. Jungle Boy tagged back in and then he and Luchasaurus performed a variation of the Demolition elbow drop on Fish, which led to a two count. The challengers regained offensive control. O’Reilly put Jungle Boy in a cross arm breaker, but he reached the ropes to break the hold.

O’Reilly caught Luchasaurus in a standing guillotine. Fish performed a top rope falcon arrow on Jungle Boy and had him pinned, but Luchasaurus slammed Fish onto O’Reilly to break up the pin. Moments later, Luchasaurus caught Fish with a kick and then he and Jungle Boy performed their assisted powerbomb move, which led to Jungle Boy pinning Fish.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus beat Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in 13:40 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The champions were celebrating their win when O’Reilly attacked them with a chair. O’Reilly helped Fish out of the ring. As they were heading to the back, “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their entrance and held up their ROH and AAA Tag Title belts before pushing and shoving on the ramp with Fish and O’Reilly…

Powell’s POV: A good tag match. There was some suspense to this match, as I thought they might move the tag titles to Fish and O’Reilly to give them and Adam Cole a boost heading into Cole’s title match on Friday.

The cameras cut away from the tag team exchange to recap Wheeler Yuta vs. Jon Moxley from Friday’s AEW Rampage…

Backstage, Schiavone interviewed Yuta, Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. They hyped Yuta, Moxley, and Bryan facing The Gunn Club on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Yuta said the real work begins on Friday (to play off of what Moxley told him after their match on Rampage)…

The broadcast team hyped upcoming segments, including MJF vs. Shawn Dean for after the break… [C]

Backstage, Tony Schiavone stood between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter and thanked them for no physicality between them. He said Tony Khan had signed them to meet in the first round of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Hayter said she would break Storm’s face. Storm smiled when Hayter asked if the cat had her tongue and then walked away…

3. MJF (w/Shawn Spears) vs. Shawn Dean. Dean’s entrance was not televised. He military gear including some black face paint. Excalibur pointed out the signs on the barricade regarding Wardlow being banned from the building. MJF teased having an issue removing his ring jacket and then took a cheap shot at Dean to start the match.

A backstage camera showed that multiple security guards were left lying. A loud “we want Wardlow” chant broke out. MJF roughed up Dean at ringside. MJF posed while standing against the barricade. Meanwhile, a masked security guard showed up behind him and revealed himself to be Wardlow. MJF fled in fear as Wardlow hopped the barricade.

Spears hit Wardlow with a chair to the back. Wardlow no-sold the chair shot and set up for a powerbomb, but a group of security guards ran out. Wardlow roughed up the first few guards and powerbombed one of them on the apron before being outnumbered.

Referee Bryce Remsburg counted to nine. MJF was on the stage with a mic in hand. MJF said he didn’t know what Tony Khan was paying Remsburg but he would triple it. Remsburg counted to ten anyway to give Dean the win.

Capt. Sean Dean defeated MJF via count-out in 4:05.

Afterward, MJF entered the ring and wanted to go after Remsburg, but Spears stood between them. Wardlow was shown looking into a camera backstage while security tried to pull him away. Wardlow said he wouldn’t stop until he gets his hands on MJF and he releases him from his contract. MJF and Spears showed fear in the ring…

Powell’s POV: The weekly Wardlow segments are getting over massively with each live crowd. I’m not sure how much Dean is really gaining from these flukey wins, but it’s good for a little something and sure beats taking losses.

A black and white Darby Allin video package aired. He was shown skateboarding on an empty city street. “Andrade, I’m going to put a nail in this whole thing,” Allin said. “Coffin match”… The broadcast team hyped upcoming matches… [C]