04/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 203): Josh Nason returns to discuss tribalism amongst WWE and AEW fans, Tony Khan’s bots allegations, the television and streaming landscape, what to do with ROH, Cody Rhodes in WWE, and more

April 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features WrestlingObserver.com staffer Josh Nason discussing tribalism amongst WWE and AEW fans, Tony Khan’s bots allegations, the television and streaming landscape, what to do with ROH, Cody Rhodes in WWE, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 203) and guest Josh Nason.

