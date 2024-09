CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meeting, LA Knight vs. Andrade for the U.S. Title, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley and Naomi in a tornado match with Bad Blood ramifications.