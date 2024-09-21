WWE Bad Blood lineup: The card for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi or Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: There was a double pin in a Smackdown tag team match that created the need for Naomi and Bayley to meet in a singles match on next week’s Smackdown to determine Jax’s challenger. I will be covering Bad Blood live as it streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).