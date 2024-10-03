AEW Collision taping in Toledo (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Danny Basham, Johnny TV, Bob Armstrong

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW is taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. Due to the taping dates being changed because of Hurricane Helene, Impact will be a “best of Bound For Glory” edition. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I’ll be taking the week off my audio review due to the nature of this episode.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade. Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Basham (a/k/a Daniel Holle) is 47.

-Johnny TV (John Hennigan) is 45. He also worked as John Morrison in WWE.

-The late Bob Armstrong (a/k/a Joseph James) was born on October 3, 1939. He died at age 80 on August 27, 2020 following a bout with bone cancer.