What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

October 3, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy

-Kamille vs. a local wrestler

-Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Katsuyori Shibata and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.