AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron
-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy
-Kamille vs. a local wrestler
-Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Katsuyori Shibata and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.
