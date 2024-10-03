AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy

-Kamille vs. a local wrestler

-Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Katsuyori Shibata and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.