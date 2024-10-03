AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup the Title Tuesday show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will air Tuesday night next week due to the MLB playoffs. Dynamite will be live from Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Tuesday on TBS at the later start time of 8CT/9ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).