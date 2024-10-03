What's happening...

AEW WrestleDream lineup: The updated card for the next pay-per-view event

October 3, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday, October 12 in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title

-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship

-Darby Allin holds an open challenge

Powell’s POV: Moxley defeated Darby Allin to take the title shot that Allin earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet match. I will have live coverage of this event along with Jake Barnett and I teaming up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.