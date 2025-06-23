Pro wrestler seeking help for his dog’s expensive medical issues

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A fundraiser has been launched to help pro wrestler Bill Pierce, who wrestles as Chris Michaels, cover the expenses of his dog’s medical expenses. Pierce’s dog Pudgy underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumor on his spleen. The successful surgery cost $7,000 and will require additional veterinary expenses.

“He’s a good dog with a great disposition who loves everybody, and we want him here with us as long as possible,” Michaels wrote as part of the fundraiser that was co-organized by Evan Ginzburg. “I wouldn’t ask for myself but for him, our Pudgy, I am humbling myself. Pet Parents will understand.” To help the cause, visit GoFundMe.com.

Powell’s POV: Indeed we do, Bill. Here’s wishing all the best to Pudgy, who looks like a great dog. They are a long way from the goal of raising $10,000 as of this update, but hopefully wrestling fans who love animals can help change that.