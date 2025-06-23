WWE Smackdown rating for John Cena’s promo on CM Punk, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.524 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.401 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.38 rating. One year earlier, the June 21, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.336 million viewers and a 0.73 rating for a show that featured CM Punk in Chicago.