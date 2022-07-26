NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

-Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

-Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Damon Kemp

-Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward

Powell’s POV: I mistakenly listed Santos Escobar for the eight-man tag match in a previous update, but he is not included in the advertising. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).