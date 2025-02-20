What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: AEW International Championship match set for Wednesday’s show

February 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: The winner of the AEW International Championship match will defend the title against Kenny Omega at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. Dynamite will be live from Oceanside, California at Frontwave Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

