AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match headlines tonight’s show that runs head-to-head with NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH Championship

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor for the AEW Trios Titles

-MJF speaks

-Renee Paquette sits down with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Tuesday from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center (Friday’s Rampage will be live from Jacksonville). Dynamite is being bumped from its usual Wednesday night slot due to MLB Playoffs coverage on TBS. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Tuesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).