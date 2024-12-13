AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

What's happening...

December 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith with Chris Jericho on commentary

-Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

-Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.

