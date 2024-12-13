WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Fuerza Guerrera, Boris Zhukov, Michael Elgin, Lee Johnson, Junkyard Dog

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. The show is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on NBC and streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. An audio review of the show will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The show features the Women’s U.S. Title tournament semifinal matches. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena and includes Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available late Saturday night due to Saturday Night’s Main Event coverage. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fuerza Guerrera is 71.

-Boris Zhukov (James Harrell ) is 66.

-Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) is 38.

-Lee Johnson is 27.

-The late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) was born on December 13, 1952. He died at age 45 in a single car accident on June 2, 1998.