ROH taping spoilers (12/12): Full results of matches taped for an upcoming HonorClub show (spoilers)

ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ROH on HonorClub taping

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Report by ProWrestling.net Contributor Sam Robinson (@altaine) (assist from reader Samuel Stahl)

1. Serpentico beat Sidney Akeem. Akeem, who worked as Reggie in WWE, is St. Louis native and was over. This match was taped before the Collision taping. The production crew seemed to be playing with the ring mics. Serpentico won a showcase match with a Swanton.

Roughly 40 percent of the crowd left after Collision.

2. Lance Archer and Brian Cage defeated The Iron Savages (w/Jacked Jameson). Archer and Cage won with a chokeslam and powerbomb combo. The match was more competitive than it should have been. The Savages make Cage look small.

3. Billie Stakz and Athena beat Missa Kate and Blair Onyx. Why are Billie and Athena back together? Athena used Billie as a wrecking ball a bunch. Athena and Billie won the squash with a gogoplata. Billie destroyed the spinner title after the match. Billie and Athena had a pullapart brawl that Athena dominated.

4. Lee Johnson (w/EJ Nduka) beat Bishop Kaun (w/Toa Liona). It was down to about 50 percent of the crowd from the Collision taping. Johnson won a fine match with a rollup. Kaun went for the Code of Honor handshake, but Toa pushed him away.

5. Queen Aminata beat Lady Frost. It was now down to about 40 percent of the crowd from the Collision taping. There were kids on opposite sides of the arena begging for tables they’ll never get. Aminata used what can be best described as a seated octopus hold. A fine match, but the crowd shouting things was sadly more interesting.

6. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson, and James Drake beat Evil Uno. Alex Reynolds, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett in an all-star eight-man tag. The crowd was down to 25 percent of the Collision audience. The Kingdom’s music hit and that led to lots of leaving, though it may have been because they made the last entrance. Dark Order and GYV brawl to the back late in the match. Moriarty held the ropes while pinning Bennett.

Tony Khan thanked and said goodnight to the roughly 15 percent of the crowd that was left from the Collision taping.