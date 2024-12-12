AEW Collision taping spoilers (12/12): Full results of the taping for Saturday’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision taping

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Combined reports from ProWrestling.net Contributor Sam Robinson (@altaine) and reader Samuel Stahl

Meal and a match with RJ City, Renee Paquette, and Darby Allin playing food poisoning roulette. Darby vs Brody King in a watch along of casket match. There were also a pair of matches taped for ROH prior to the Collision tapings.

Roughly 1/3 of the venue was used. 70 percent of that was full and the upper bowl was tarped off.

Arkady Aura and Tony Schiavone killed time as the crew got set up. Schiavone said he wants MJF to break his neck for Christmas.

Tony Khan came out and welcomed us to Collision. He did a bit about his favorite movie being Time Cop.

Backstage, Will Ospreay thanked Darby Allin for the assist on Dynamite. Darby had a bad feeling. Ospreay said losing isn’t his favorite and he needs to win again. Darby said “they” are chipping away at the core of AEW. Ospreay said he’ll help after the Continental Classic.

The Continental Classic leaderboards and a rundown of the matches were show on the screen.

1. Willow beat Jamie Hayter to qualify for the International Women’s Cup match. The lights went out for no good reason briefly when the wrestlers went to the floor. Willow’s Lionsault had to be tried four times cause she kept slipping. Willow reversed Haterade into a Doctor Bomb for the clean win in what was a competitive match. After Willow left, Julia Hart came out to the stage to stare down Hayter.

Tony Khan came back out to announce that the first Continental Classic match would be starting.

2. Kazuchika Okada beat The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match. Arkady Aura used a countdown trick to get fans to cheer for Okada. Mortos was over big. Okada worked a pace reminiscent of late stage Undertaker. Okada won with a Rainmaker in a surprisingly competitive match and a good showing for Mortos.

3. Toni Storm defeated Shazza McKenzie. The rocker version of Storm went over in a squash match with Storm Zero. Storm grabbed the mic and said she’s officially All Elite.

4. Action Andretti and Lio Rush beat “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey) to earn an AEW Tag Team Title match. Andretti and Rush wore hideous puffy spike ring jackets. It was a fun match but not quite as dynamic as I was expecting. Leila was bumped on the outside, which distracted Top Flight and led to Andretti and Rush going over.

5. Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn. The crowd went crazy for St. Louis native Lynn. Statlander won with Thursday Night Fever in a squash match.

Daddy Magic came out for commentary and got a “Daddy Magic” chant.

6. Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, Daniel Garcia, Komander (w/ Abrahantes) defeated “MxM” Mason Madden and Mansoor and “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) in an all-star ten-man tag. Big pops for The Outrunners and Garcia. Woods wants Garcia’s title. It was really weird to see MxM pose to the empty seats. The crowd had huge love for Outrunners and their ten punches. Sterling ate an Orange punch and then so did Woods. The match was formula but fun.

7. Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher in a Continental Classic blue league match. Don Callis was on commentary. There was a lot of stalling and a slow opening. The bumps on the floor sound so nasty in person. There was a Barricade Super Plex, which led to a scary bump. Briscoe kicked out of Fletcher’s brainbuster. Briscoe hit Froggy Bow for a two count with one minute remaining. Briscoe hit the Jay Driller and got the pin to win a competitive and fun match.

Orange Cassidy and Willow Nightingale came out to help celebrate. Orange basically begged fans to stay for ROH.

Tony Khan came out and screamed about The Conglomeration wins as the ring crew switched things over for the ROH taping.