AEW Dynamite rating for the Winter Is Coming edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 594,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 586,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last Wednesday’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 680,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 13, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 845,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Winter is Coming edition.