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AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s AEW Dynasty go-home show

April 11, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed for the AEW International Championship

-Mistico, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors for the AEW Trios Titles

-AEW Women’s Champion Thekla and Marina Shafir vs. “The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor

-Rush vs. Anthony Bowens for the second spot in the Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Hechicero and El Clon

-The Hurt Syndicate in action

Powell’s POV: The AEW Dynasty countdown special will air after Collision. Tonight’s show was taped on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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