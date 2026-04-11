TNA Rebellion lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center.

-Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Title

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title

-Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title

-Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance in a Hardcore Country tag match

-Moose vs. Special Agent 0

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

-Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis

-(Pre-Show) Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE

Powell’s POV: TNA released a video (see below) on Friday to tease the return of EC3. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar will be in Nic Nemeth’s corner. The Rebellion pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 and will be available on TNA+ and traditional pay-per-view. The show is not listed on TrillerTV.com schedule page. Join me for my live review of Rebellion, starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available for everyone as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.