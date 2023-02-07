2/7 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the Vengeance Day fallout edition featuring Bayley hosts her “Ding Dong Hello” talkshow with guests Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca, Carmelo Hayes promo, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired February 7, 2023 on USA Network

The intro video focused on highlights from NXT’s Vengeance Day PLE…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Bayley was shown entering the WWE Performance Center, selling the effects of last nights cage match with a sling on her arm. Vic Joseph hyped Bayley hosting her talk show later on with Toxic Attraction as her guests…

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams made their entrance for a promo. Trick bragged about Melo beating Apollo Crews this past Saturday. Trick joked that Melo turned the visionary Apollo to Stevie Wonder who’s blind. Melo took the mic and continued to brag and how he proved he’s “him”. He said he’s beat everyone he said he’d beat, except one person. Before Melo could reveal the one person, JD McDonagh made his entrance with a mic.

JD said it’s clear that Melo was talking about going after Bron Breakker and the NXT Title. JD said he agrees that Melo is a cool person, but in the ring he can’t hold JD’s jock strap. JD said that Melo is not ready to hold the big title or to be the face of the brand. Melo said he thought he beat everyone, but it looks like there’s a survivor in JD. JD talked about how he focuses on destroying body parts, and how he’ll put Melo in the hospital. Melo said that they should have a match tonight. JD got in Melo’s face and said “game on”…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective segment to set Melo off on his quest to the NXT Championship. I’m curious to see if they try to make him more of a babyface heading into and coming out of Stand and Deliver? Melo definitely has the confidence and ability these days to pick up the mantle (and a huge upgrade over the “happy to be here” babyface he started out as in NXT). He’s still a heel now though and it’s a bit odd to see them pit him against fellow heel JD. That said, JD is arguably the best bell-to-bell wrestler in NXT, meaning that Melo and JD have the potential to create magic in the ring.

Fallon Henley confronted Kiana James backstage and admonished James for cheating in their title win. James said Henley should be happy because Henley’s a champion for the first time ever. Henley said it’s only fair to give Carter and Chance a rematch after the tainted win. Henley also assumed that James was cheating on Jensen by talking to her boo on the phone.

James denied such a thing. Henley teased snitching on James. As James and Henley entered the break room, they were met by Briggs, Jensen, and a bunch of developmental wrestlers who threw a surprise party to celebrate Henley and James’s title win…

Sol Ruca made her entrance…[c]

They aired the old Triple H and Ric Flair Wrestlemania ad where they were doing a parody of Braveheart…

Vic Joseph sent the show to the NXT Zoom Media Call where Grayson Waller harrassed HBK and had to be dragged out of the room by Matt Bloom…

Zoey Stark made her entrance…

1. Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca. Ruca managed to get Zoey down with a deep armdrag. Sol hit Zoey with an X Factor and then dumped her to ringside. Sol used the splits to do a leg whip counter. Zoey hit Sol with a right hand and basement lariat for a two count. Zoey kept Sol under control with a cravate. Sol landed on her feet to block a snapmare. Booker said Sol reminds him of a young AJ Styles with how innovative she is.

Sol rallied with shoulder tackles. Sol did a cartwheel into a splash. Zoey came back with a superkick. Sol went for a high slingshot splash but went right into the knees of Stark. Stark hit Sol with the Tilt-a-whirl GTS for the win.

Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca via pinfall in 3:47.

Stark attacked Ruca after the match. Sol tried to body slam Ruca into the turnbuckle, but Sol countered the move into a Sol Snatcher to leave Zoey lying…

John’s Thoughts: Good and effective way to keep Zoey hot while also showing to viewers that the creative forces are high on Sol Ruca and don’t just want to have her linger in the undercard. Sol’s a work in progress, but she’s progressing quickly and showing insane athleticism. Sol Ruca is very balanced when walking the ropes. I can definitely see her having Kofi Kingston and John Morrison type of potential with her innovative spots. It would be fun to see her go against Ninja Warrior Katana Chance to see what kind of crazy parkour stuff she can do.

A replay aired of Daba Kato betraying his former boss Apollo Crews from Satruday. Daba Kato was shown backstage heading to the ring…[c]

The show cut back to Henley and James’s congratulation party. Henley insisted that James talk to talking to someone on the phone. Pretty Deadly showed up looking disheveled. They were yelling at everyone about deserving to be tag team champions. Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail confronted Pretty Deadly. Chase cursed out Pretty Deadly and challenged them to a match later on…

Daba Kato made his entrance and Dante Chen was already in the ring. Booker T said he’s a huge fan of Chen and is sad that he has to get destroied by Kato…

2. Daba Kato vs. Dante Chen. Kato gave Chen a chest chop. Kato kept Chen in the corner with tackles. Kato hit Chen with a flapjack. Daba Kato hit Chen with a big headbutt. Chen fended off Kato with a boot and alternating punches. Chen rallied with right hands.

Chen got Kato to a knee with a big boot. Chen hit Kato with a double chop. Kato got up and slammed Chen to the mat with a overhead chop. Kato hit Chen with Sky High for the win.

Daba Kato defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 2:41.

Kelly Kincaid (f.k.a. Quinn McKay) interviewed Daba Kato asking him why he attacked Apollo Crews. Kato said that Crews knows what he did, and that’s why “I dropped his ass”. Kato left…

John’s Thoughts: A solid return to NXT for Daba Kato. Dante Chen got more offense than I thought he would and he looked good in what little offense we saw from him. NXT creative seemed high on Chen before his injury so I wonder if they’ll get behind him once they give him a character. Back to Kato, I don’t thing we’ve ever seen him wrestle full on matches in NXT. On Smackdown, he looked like an idiot in the Commander Azeez cosplay so that dragged him down. Best I’ve seen from him was from the short lived Raw Underground segment, where he looked great. I hope he integrates some of the Muay Thai he used there. What made for a good visual here was him standing next to Kelly Kincaid. Dude was as tall as two Kelly Kincaids.

A replay aired of the finish of last week’s Indus Sher vs. Creed Brothers match aired. The Creeds, Ivy Nile, and Tatum Paxley were in trainer room. The doctor said that Nile will be cleared to wrestle by this weekend. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre showed up.

Dawn accused Paxley of attacking Nikkita Lyons in the parking lot because she was creeping around (wasn’t about every woman in the parking lot though?). Paxley said she was just getting air and Lyons was already on the ground. Dawn said that answer sounded like Paxley was dodging the accusation. Dawn and Fyre left with Brutus wondering if Paxley attacked Lyons…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Roxanne Perez. Perez was happy to come out of Vengeance Day champion. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance showed up and acted mopey. They trash talked Perez and said that Perez doesn’t have friends. Perez said she has friends and will make a call to one to challenge Chance and Carter…

3. Isla Dawn (w/Alba Fyre) vs. Tatum Paxley. Paxley hit Dawn with a cartwheel kick and lariat for a two count. Dawn took down Paxley and hit her with a running meteora for a two count. Paxley hit Dawn with a jawbreaker. Paxley rallied with right hands and a few clotheslines. Paxley hit Dawn with a gutwrench suplex for a two count. Dawn avoided a crossbody by rolling away. Dawn hit Paxley with The Eye of the Hurricane for the win.

Isla Dawn defeated Tatum Paxley via pinfall in 3:08.

Fyre teased attacking Paxley with her bat, but Ivy Nile ran out with a metal chain to chase off Dawn and Fyre…

A hype package aired for the upcoming McDonagh vs. Hayes match…

Someone was shown exiting a car. The camera only focused on the person’s shoes and Vic wondered who this was?[c]

John’s Thoughts: An ok match, but Tatum Paxley still seems to be progressing slowly in the ring. Dawn’s a veteran, but she hasn’t been known to carry less experienced opponents. I really think Paxley can use some time off TV to work live events and develop a new character. I want her to get a new character because I feel like she’s a boat anchor to the more promising Ivy Nile.

Carmelo Hayes was in the ring for the next match. Vic Joseph noted that this upcoming match would be a main event anywhere in the world…

4. Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) vs. JD McDonagh. Melo and McDonagh started the match at a stalemate during the chain wrestling sequence. Hayes countered a Northern Lights Suplex with a backflip. Melo pantomimed that he was dribbling a ball. McDonagh pantomimed that he punted the ball. McDonagh worked on Melo with chops. Melo backdropped McDonagh and gave him a Plancha.

Melo gave McDonagh a series of right hands. JD made a comeback with punches and a flapjack. JD worked on Melo with ground and pound right hands. JD hit Melo with a high back suplex for a two count. JD sent Melo gut-first into the top rope with a front suplex. The show cut to picture-in-picture.