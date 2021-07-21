NXT TV viewership opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 709,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 705,000 viewers who watched last week’s show. NXT finished with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .19 rating.
Powell’s POV: NXT has had a rough go of it with strong competition lately. The second hour of last night’s show ran opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals, which delivered 12.517 million viewers for ABC. Last week’s show ran opposite the MLB All-Star Game’s 8.237 million viewers on Fox, and the previous episode ran opposite the first game of the NBA Finals’ 8.56 million viewers for ABC. The NBA Finals wrapped up last night, but the competition won’t lighten up with The Olympics taking place and bumping NXT to Syfy for the next two weeks.
Bucks-Suns Game 6 averaged 12.517 million viewers. That’s down 33% from 2019’s Game 6, which was when the Raptors closed out the series against the Warriors (18.591 million viewers).
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 21, 2021
