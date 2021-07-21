7/21 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Fyter Fest Night Two with Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas DeathMatch for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)
AEW Dynamite “Fyter Fest Night Two” (Episode 95)
Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center
Aired live July 21, 2021 on TNT
The show and our coverage will begin at 7CT/8ET…
CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS
By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)
AEW Dynamite “Fyter Fest Night Two” (Episode 95)
Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center
Aired live July 21, 2021 on TNT
The show and our coverage will begin at 7CT/8ET…
Be the first to comment