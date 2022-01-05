What's happening...

The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler to miss AEW Dynamite

January 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Brandon Cutler will not be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite event in Newark, New Jersey. The Young Bucks revealed on social media that Matt tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Cutler also tested positive for the virus, and Nick Jackson is staying home as a precautionary measure due to being a close contact.

Powell’s POV: The Bucks and Cutler were not advertised for matches on Dynamite, Rampage, or Saturday’s Battle of the Belts television broadcasts. Here’s wishing good health to all three men and their families.

