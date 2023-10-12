Powell’s Blog: It didn’t have to be this way

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan’s social media approach to Tuesday’s head-to-head battle between AEW Dynamite and the NXT television show was something else. Khan went on the offensive on Tuesday morning with tweets in which he brought up Vince McMahon’s misdeeds and used a “Bald Asshole” image directed at Paul Levesque and/or Shawn Michaels.

Khan continued to take aim at the WWE brass on Wednesday by stating that Shawn Michaels “blew whatever chance he had at winning” the booker of the year award due to Tuesday’s NXT television show. And bots.

Yes, he’s back on the bots kick, insinuating that they were used to beef up the NXT television show rating on Cagematch.net. With all due respect to a website that I consider to be a great resource, who gives a shit? And that reminds me, is Tony ever going to release that bots report he commissioned? Has Tony ever used bots? I digress.

As much as I appreciate a good Curb Your Enthusiasm reference, Khan’s tweets served as a reminder that things could have been different. It made me ponder what things would be like today had Khan taken a different approach to the promotional war from the start. What if Tony Khan had publicly killed WWE with kindness?

Rather than publicly complain about his rival’s promotional tactics, what if Khan had publicly no-sold them? What if he had cited his longtime pro wrestling fandom while encouraging his fellow fans to watch and enjoy both products? What if he had gone so far as to say that he hopes fans would watch his show live and record the competition on nights when the shows run head-to head?

Whenever the subject of WWE’s promotional tactics were brought up, what if Khan had simply downplayed his ire while stating that as a student of the game, he fully expected it based on the company’s history? Although not direct competition, the bombastic Dana White of all people actually took this approach by publicly laughing off Vince McMahon trying to steal his play-by-play voice and labeling MMA as barbaric. White never sold it and was even complimentary when I and others from the media asked him about McMahon well over a decade before the TKO merger.

I’m not suggesting that Khan biting his tongue would have changed much regarding the actual relationship between the two companies. It would not have led to Khan being added to WWE’s corporate holiday card list, let alone some sort of Super Bowl of Pro Wrestling co-promotional event between the two companies. In fact, I doubt it would have changed a single thing when it comes to the cutthroat approach that WWE takes with any company it views as a competition.

But it could have made a major difference with pro wrestling fans.

Look, I get it, Paul Heyman made ECW the face of rebellion in pro wrestling by firing shots at WWE and WCW. Heyman’s approach worked at a third promotion level because it came at a time when the WWE and WCW products were abysmal. I also understand that WWE and WCW taking jabs at one another during the Monday Night War generated a lot of interest.

So I can see why Khan would think that going on the offensive would be a formula for success. After all, WWE was creatively in a rotten place under McMahon’s lead when Khan launched AEW. There was an appetite amongst many fans for something new. But that all changed when Paul Levesque rose to creative prominence and the WWE product started to improve.

Khan’s messaging draws a line in the sand. It comes off like he wants fans to choose between AEW and WWE. As a challenger brand, this is a dangerous approach to take when the top brand is thriving.

The masses enjoy WWE based on the company’s improved television ratings, packed houses, and record-breaking premium live event numbers. So when Khan takes jabs at WWE now, he’s turning off fans who genuinely enjoy what WWE is giving them. And plenty of metrics show that there a lot more of those fans than there are AEW fans.

Many pro wrestling fans embraced Khan initially because it felt like he was one of them. He seemed like a nice guy super fan who truly loves pro wrestling and had the funding to give them a strong alternative. That nice guy image is fading because of his inability to turn the other cheek publicly.

It’s not the sexiest approach. It doesn’t lead to the gratification of making headlines. Sycophants in his company can’t pat him on the back for sticking it to the competition. And the hardcore AEW base fans wouldn’t have a reason to retweet Khan in droves.

But here’s the thing. The ridiculous tribalism that exists today amongst far too many fans wouldn’t be nearly as bad had he attempted to extinguish it as opposed to fanning the flames. Tribalism is not cause of all of AEW’s woes, but it’s clearly not helping anymore. These antics play to the base that AEW has and turn off not only WWE fans, but also fans who just want to enjoy pro wrestling regardless of the name on the company logo.

We’ll never know how different things would be today had Khan taken a different approach from the beginning. But there’s no time like the present for him to end the public vitriol and take a more fan friendly approach.

AEW has a hardcore base audience and those fans are not going anywhere. It’s time for Khan to stop playing to them so aggressively and focus more on winning over the pro wrestling fans that he and his company not connecting with.