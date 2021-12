CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: There was a lot of speculation that Owens would be joining his friends in AEW, but he has opted to stay put in WWE. It makes his role in the four-way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1 event a lot more interesting.