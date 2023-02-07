What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for the show featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match

February 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.866 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.114 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.64 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.968 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.881 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.750 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 7, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.387 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that aired on Syfy Network.

