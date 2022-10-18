What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Raw discussion on Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler, the return of Elias, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy

October 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Raw television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake took calls and discussed Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler, the return of Elias, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, and more.

