NXT TV preview: Kevin Owens added to tonight’s show that airs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Kevin Owens moderates a segment involving NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his Halloween Havoc challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh

-Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

-Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. “The Schism” Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. an opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing

-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Pick Your Poison match (Roxanne Perez selected Jade’s opponent)

-Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Pick Your Poison match (Cora Jade selected Perez’s opponent)

Powell’s POV: This is the go-home show for Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc special. Tonight’s NXT is running head-to-head with a live AEW Dynamite due to TBS’s MLB Playoff coverage, which is bumping Dynamite from its usual Wednesday slot. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).