Chris Jericho signs three-year AEW contract extension, new responsibilities added

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho signed a new three-year contract extension with AEW. Variety.com reports that the deal will keep Jericho with AEW through December 2025 and adds the titles of producer and creative assistant. The story also states that he will continue to mentor younger talent.

“I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?'” Jericho told Variety regarding his new deal. “Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It’s tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I’ve been here since day one, and there’s really no reason not to be here continuing forward.” Read the full story at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Jericho will be 52 next month, meaning he will be 55 by the time his contract extension expires. His extension comes on the heels of the company re-signing Jon Moxley to a five-year deal and giving him added responsibilities. The Variety story includes a quote from Tony Khan and additional quotes from Jericho.