AEW Dynamite viewership tops the one million mark for Fyter Fest Night One

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.025 million viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 871,000 viewership mark drawn last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite drew a .40 in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .33 drawn in the same demo last week. It was a great week for Dynamite. Perhaps the most impressive part is that the show aired opposite an NBA Finals game that delivered a series-high 7.4 million viewers for ABC in the overnight numbers. AEW is finished airing opposite the NBA Finals, which are scheduled to run on Saturday and Tuesday, and on Thursday if a game seven is necessary. Last year’s Fyter Fest Night One produced 748,000 viewers on July 1, Fyter Fest Night Two had 715,000 on July 8, and the July 15 Fight For The Fallen delivered 788,000 viewers. Each of those 2020 shows ran opposite NXT on USA Network.