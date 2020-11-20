WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The final push for Survivor Series, main event contract signing, two matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Seth Rollins vs. Murphy.
-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso.
-Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre contract signing for Survivor Series.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment