WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The final push for Survivor Series, main event contract signing, two matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Murphy.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso.

-Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre contract signing for Survivor Series.

Powell's POV: Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.