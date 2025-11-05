AEW Dynamite results (11/5): Barnett’s live review of The Opps vs. Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Hook, Blood & Guts Advantage Battles, AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 318)

November 5, 2025, in Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

Video was shown of Hangman Page’s deceptive ambush attack on Samoa Joe at the end of last week’s Dynamite. Tony Schiavone was then in the ring for an announcement. He was to talk about the new “National” Champion, but before he could elaborate Samoa Joe made his ring entrance with The Opps. Joe said “Houston, we have a problem”. The crowd chanted for Schiavone, and Joe said he found it hard to believe he had nothing to do with what happened last week.

Schiavone tried to explain that he had a lot of respect for Joe and The Opps, but Joe immediately told him to shut up. He told him consequences have come for him, and The Opps attempted to enter the ring. AEW officials ran down to protect him. Joe said that was cute, but he was just getting more people hurt. Hangman Page’s music hit and he ran down to the ring and attempted to confront Joe, but security kept the peace. Joe said this worked out even better since they can take out two problems at once.

Eddie Kingston and Hook then ran down to the ring to even the odds, and The Opps were forced to retreat. Kingston waved a crutch around. Hangman grabbed a mic and said he was in fact Joe’s problem, and if he wanted to handle it, he would beat his ass wearing these Wranglers. Hook then grabbed the microphone and demanded they put the titles on the line. Joe became unhinged and said Hook should never speak to him that way, and then accepted the Trios Title match and said they would kick their ass in the main event.

The announce team plugged the main event, as well as Mercedes and Athena vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. Plus we’ll get Blood and Guts advantage battles, starting with Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli up first. In the arena, Orange Cassidy made his entrance, followed by Claudio.

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli: They brawled to start and fought on the outside almost immediately. Claudio press slammed Cassidy through the ropes awkwardly as he collided with the middle rope and spilled into the ring. The bell finally rang after both guys got into the ring. Cassidy send Claudio back out to the floor. He attempted a leaping DDT, but Claudio caught him and dropped him ribs first onto the barricade. He then picked up Cassidy again and walked him back into the ring in a vertical suplex position and tossed him onto the mat.

Cassidy attempted another springboard DDT, but it became a reversal battle with Cassidy eventually sinking in a sleeper hold. Claudio eventually broke free and dumped Cassidy back out to the floor…[c]

My Take: A decent opening segment from an energy standpoint, but Samoa Joe continues to whiplash between calculated and confident heel and unhinged loser with no nuance in between.

Cassidy regained the upper hand with some high octane kicks and a seated dropkick. The action then spilled to the outside, where Cassidy finally landed his DDT on the floor. Cassidy covered in the ring and got a two count. Claudio fired back with Liger Bomb for a near fall of his own, and then transitioned into a crossface. Cassidy rolled backward into a pin for a two count. He then countered a powerbomb into another pin for a two count. Claudio fired back with a running uppercut for a near fall of his own.

Claudio attempted another suplex, but Cassidy reversed into a Stundog Millionaire. He then hit an Orange Punch a moment later, but Claudio popped him up with a big uppercut and got the win.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy at 13:39

After the match, Claudio made his way to the back as a deflated crowd was mostly silent. Backstage, Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher had a conversation backstage. Briscoe asked Kyle Fletcher for a response to his request for a match from him instead of Don Callis. He referenced Fletcher kicking him in the family jewels and said that was a kissing your sister type of win. Callis stepped in and offered Briscoe the match, but said if he lost he’d have to join the Don Callis family. Briscoe said he was asking for a deal with the devil, but he doesn’t plan on losing, and so he accepted the match…[c]

My Take: A good match, but given the two out of three nature of the advantage matches somebody had to lose from the babyface team on this show, and it probably wasn’t going to be Darby Allin.

Backstage, The Young Bucks and Don Callis were back on the interview set. Callis flattered them and Renee said they had accepted the match, and questioned whether The Bucks had joined the Callis family. Callis asked Renee not to put them on the spot, and told them it was a disgrace how they had been treated. Okada walked in and told them not to take too much time to make a decision. The Bucks thanked Callis for the Million Dollar match opportunity. The commentary team went over the Women’s Tag Tournament brackets. In the arena, Mercedes Mone and Athena made their entrances, followed by WIllow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

2. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena: Harley and Athena started the match, and Athena took control early. Mercedes tagged in quickly, but a “Boston Sucks” chant broke out and Harley delivered a back suplex to get out of the match. Willow tagged in and delivered a double splash to both Athena and Mercedes from the ring. Willow tagged Harley and they landed a double team splash on Athena. Mercedes broke up the pinfall. Willow was sent to the floor, and then Athena dove on her. Mercedes delivered a Meteora to Harley and then covered for a two count. Mercedes sold shock…[c]

My Take: The Young Bucks and Mark Briscoe being recruited by the Callis family hopefully leads to neither of them joining. The Callis family is already too big and doesn’t need two “reluctant” members stories going on top of it.

Willow regained control as the show returned and delivered a cannonball in the corner on Athena. She followed up with a big spinebuster for a near fall. Mercedes and Athena worked together to blitz Willow and regain control temporarily. Mercedes attempted a head scissors, but Willow reversed into a side slam and tagged out to Harley. She landed Sole Food on Mercedes. Willow then landed a lariat on Athena. Mercedes managed to apply the Statement Maker on Harley, but Willow drove Athena into Mercedes to break up the hold.

Athena landed a combo of strikes on Willow, but got cut down with a lariat. Willow then landed a Death Valley Driver on Mercedes, but missed a cannonball in the corner on Athena. Harley tagged into the match, but Athena managed to pick up both Athena and Harley and drive them down with a slam. Billie Starkz ran down to the ring to hand the ROH Title to Athena, but Kris Statlander quickly appeared to prevent the interference. Willow then landed a Powerbomb on Athena, and Harley followed up with a CrossRhodes style neckbreaker for the win.

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defeated Mercedes Mone and Athena at 12:33

After the match, Willow and Harley posed next to the Women’s Tag Championships. Darby Allin will face Daniel Garcia up next…[c]

My Take: A solid match that did a nice job of covering up the limitation of Harley Cameron. I wasn’t the least bit surprised to see Mercedes nowhere near the finish of this one, but the right team won in my opinion.

Tony Schiavone was back in the ring. He announced a Casino Gauntlet Match at Full Gear for the new AEW National Championship, and said the first entrants into the match were coming out next. The Hurt Syndicate made their entrance, with both Lashley and Benjamin entering the match. Schiavone said this brings up an interesting situation for the Hurt Syndicate. MVP said they were the most interesting thing in any room they were in.

He rattled off some names of the former NWA National Championship, including Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff. Schiavone asked again about Lashley and Benjamin potentially facing off in the match, and MVP said The Hurt Syndicate wins and AEW Fans win if that happens. The Demand then interrupted, and Ricochet had a microphone. He said he was an Eagles fan and called Texas a trash ass state. He told Lashley and Benjamin it didn’t matter how old they are, he admired them for hobbling down to the ring every week.

The crowd booed heavily as Ricochet explained that he would do everything in his power to make sure The Hurt Syndicate would never win gold again, and he did just that. MVP replied that nobody cares about them and the only thing they’ve ever done is take an ass whipping from them. Ricochet then said all they need to know is that he would become the first AEW National Champion at Full Gear. MVP replied that all he does is talk shit and they hurt people.

Backstage, Jurassic Express address the Young Bucks. Perry said he knew they were going through a rough patch, and stuck a $100 bill to a wooden cart with a knife and said that should help.

My Take: If Jack Perry is going to do one thing it’s find a way to use the knife he carries on his shoulder holster. The Hurt Syndicate and Demand segment was fine but there were parts where MVP and Ricochet were trying to talk over each other and it didn’t make for especially good TV.

In the arena, Darby Allin made his entrance, followed by Daniel Garcia.

3. Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin: Garcia got off to a hot start with some grappling, followed by a choke in the corner using the leather wrap from the ring post. Allin fired back by biting Garcia on the forearm, and then taking the battle out to the floor. He dove on Garcia, and then tossed him into the nearby barricade. Garcia used the ring apron to trap Allin, and then delivered a flurry of strikes…[c]

My Take: As far as I can tell, Daniel Garcia has made a lateral move from being the guy who loses all of his matches without any real storyline to being the guy who loses all of his matches as a member of the Death Riders.